Center Cafe, Calgary’s cool new brunch, lunch, and cafe spot with an adorable cartoon panda for a logo, just opened.

Serving fresh and delicious brunch items, espresso-style coffee, fruit teas, and lunch dishes, this is a cool new concept for Calgary.

As the name suggests, this spot is located on Centre Street in Calgary’s northwest.

In addition to espresso coffee, fruit drinks, and decadent smoothies topped with Oreos, sprinkles, and more, there’s a wide variety of Benedicts, sandwiches, sweets, and lunch-style entrees.

Eggs Benedict is the go-to for many brunch-lovers, and this spot has the goods.

There are traditional bennies here, but also new versions like grilled chicken, beef brisket, and shrimp and basil cream.

Breakfast bagels, avocado toasts, and even burgers are more savoury brunch items served with sides like salad and hash browns.

Different ways to have your pancakes and waffles appeal to those with a sweet tooth, whether it’s the chicken and waffles, or the corn pancakes served with herbs, fruit, and whipped cream.

If you’re the rare person that doesn’t love breakfast foods, there are also house-made dishes like eggplant lasagna and the mouth-watering seafood gratin.

Swing by and check out this new cafe and brunch spot in YYC.

Center Cafe

Address: 1715 Centre Street NW, Calgary

