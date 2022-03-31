8 MASSIVE food items to try at these Calgary food spots

We don’t know exactly what it is about massive food, but we seem to love the challenge.

In the Instagram-era, it’s fun to check out and pose with burgers larger than our heads, or pizzas that barely fit on the table.

It also helps if they taste great, too.

For the thrill-seeking type of diner, they’re just looking where to get the next absolutely huge foods to order.

Here are some of the most massive food dishes you can find in Calgary.

Punchbowl Poutine

Leopold’s menu has plenty of tasty options worth ordering, but it’s the behemoth and creative poutines that you absolutely have to order. The Punchbowl Poutine, available in any flavour, is served with one pound of cheese curds, four pounds of fries, and a litre of gravy served in one massive bowl.

Address: 302 Sage Valley Common NW, Calgary – Sage Hill

Address: 6512 Bowness Road NW, Calgary – Bowness

Address: 1201 1st Street SW, Calgary – Beltline

Raviolo

Ravioli is a type of pasta made with filling inside a thin pasta dough, and the single raviolo at D.O.P. is just much bigger than you’re used to.

Filled with egg yolk ricotta and topped with a red wine butter sauce, this pasta dish is just as much fun to cut into as it is to eat.

Address: 1005A 1st Street SW, Calgary

Any Pizza

There are eight different massive 18-inch pies on the menu here, all made with fresh ingredients and homemade dough that crisps perfectly by the time it comes out. These pizzas are huge and heavy, but they always come out of the oven looking and tasting like an authentic wood-fired pizza of any size.

Address: 720 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Spicy Peanut Soup

From the team behind Pho Dau Bo, this contemporary Vietnamese restaurant features a menu of traditional dishes with modern twists.

There are two soups on the menu — a crab and pork tomato soup and a spicy peanut soup, and they are absolutely massive. For what it’s worth, they’re also delicious and possibly the best Vietnamese soups in Calgary.

34 oz Canada Prime Cowboy Rib Chop

This is Calgary, so we love big, and we love steak.

Vintage is one of the best steakhouses in the city, and here you can get the world-class 34 oz. Canada prime cowboy rib chop steak fresh off the grill. Share it or have it all to yourself if you think you can handle it.

Address: 320 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Double Decker Burger

Vegans should be able to take part in eating enormous foods, too.

Veg-In YYC Re-Planted serves up a 100% plant-based menu, with a few “burger” options that are absolute behemoths. Meat or not, this spot has some of the most massive food in YYC.

Address: 215 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

Doubled-Up Sando

Fried Chicken sandwiches are already a hearty meal, but go a little off-menu at this spicy spot and get the biggest one of your life.

Grab a double sando and pack it and see if you can finish the entire thing.

Address:314 10th Street NW, Calgary

Address: 827- 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Address: 2006-34th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 718- 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

The Four Horseman of the Apocalypse

This burger spot is huge in Ontario, but there’s none in Calgary… yet. If you love huge burgers then keep this one on your radar. It’s opening here soon and will probably be the most massive burger you can find anywhere.

Address: 4600 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

