9 superior grocery stores for the best shopping in Calgary

Grocery shopping doesn’t have to be a mundane task.

Whether you love to cook, want the best products, or need to find a specialty item, shopping should be a fun time.

So why isn’t it?

It’s because shopping feels like an errand you have to do, but when you go to a specialty store or market, it can be such an exciting experience.

We’ve made up a list of some of the best places to grocery shop in Calgary to make your next grocery list a fun one.

Here are nine superior grocery stores and specialty markets in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T&T Supermarket 大統華超級市場 (@tt_supermarket)

This incredibly popular Canadian supermarket chain, specializing in primarily Asian foods, has three locations in Calgary, with a fourth opening soon. Shoppers are able to find authentic Chinese food and many of the most popular Asian snacks and beauty products that can be incredibly hard to find elsewhere. There’s also some epic food to try here, like the Costco hot dogs or…the IKEA hot dogs.

Address: 999 36th Street NE #800, Calgary

Address: 25 Heritage Meadows Way SE, Calgary

Address: 9650 Harvest Hills Boulevard N #1000, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina’s Italian Market (@linasmarket)

When you are hoping to make authentic Italian food at home or would just like to order it, this is the supermarket to do it. Conveniently, there are two locations on either side of the city, so everybody can track down high-quality olive oil, San Marzano tomatoes, and hundreds of specialty deli meats. Pizza, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and so much more can be ordered from the kitchen here as well, made fresh.

Address: 2202 Centre Street NE, Calgary

Address: Supermercato – #100, 4916 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunterra Market (@sunterramarket)

There are six different Sunterra locations across Calgary, and they are the go-to grocery stores for many people. This is a great mix of store and market, offering standard groceries, specialty items, and fresh, casual food served in a beautiful, modern space.

Address: 200 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: +15 level, 855 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Address: 450 1st Street SW, Calgary

Address: 803 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 2536 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Address: 1851 Sirocco Drive SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossroads Market (@crossroadsmarketyyc)

This long-running farmers’ market really does have it all. There’s a ton of produce available, as well as other specialty goods, antiques, and more, plus a pretty excellent food court. Go shopping and treat yourself to some home-made perogies or a pocket dog without even having to go to a Flames game. So many of the specialty goods here are also locally made!

Address: 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Co-op (@calgarycoop)

Co-op is a well–known chain of stories, but it’s one of our favourites. There are plenty of specialty goods at these grocery stores, as well as well-known brands and takeout food options made daily in-house.

Address: Various Calgary locations

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunnyside Natural Market (@sunnysidenaturalmarket)

This hugely popular neighbourhood spot in Kensington is locally owned, focusing on natural goods and local products. Specializing in local and organic produce, hormone-free meat, dairy products, grocery products, and natural health and wellness products, this is obviously a grocery store to take care of yourself.

There’s also a Sidewalk Citizen attached with some of the best pizza by the slice in the city.

Address: #10, 338 – 10th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Fare (@urbanfarecanada)

Urban Fare is a grocery store right in the heart of the city, just off 17th Avenue. All grocery store products can be picked up here, but there’s also a cafe, a restaurant, floral shop, and tons of gift baskets made special for any occasion. The seafood, meat, deli, and cheese departments have loads of fresh options with friendly service to help you.

Address: 101-906 16th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bridgeland market (@bridgelandmarket)

This friendly neighbourhood grocery store is many things: grocery, deli, bakery, coffee, and flower shop. Grab your groceries, but make sure to check out the featured food items the staff here have carefully curated. This corner spot makes the best pre-packaged meals in Calgary, like Osso Bucco or Spanish-chorizo cheese dip, made in-house and ready to go.

Address: 1104 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmers’ Market (@calgaryfarmersmarket)

Whether or not a farmers’ market really qualifies for this list is probably up for debate, but just the fact that it’s made up of different vendors doesn’t seem like it shouldn’t.

This indoor marketplace with over 75+ vendors offering local produce, flowers, crafts, and more, so what else do you need? Perfect for a date spot and ideal for a charming day out with the entire family, you have to check this market out.

Address: 510 – 77th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram