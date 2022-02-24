Flirty Bird, one of the best fried chicken spots in Calgary, is set to open a new location soon in the Kensington community.

This will be the fifth Calgary location for the growing brand, and with a newly opened outpost in Edmonton, it’s the sixth in Alberta.

An official opening date has yet to be announced, but it is set to open soon.

This much-loved Southern fried chicken restaurant specializes in Nashville hot chicken, a spiced-up version of the classic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flirty Bird (@flirtybirdchicken)

It isn’t all super spicy at Flirty Bird.

There are six different spice levels to choose from when picking out the chicken meal you’d like to try. The “no flirt” option means there’s no heat at all, and the “scorchin flirt” boasts of being the hottest chicken in the city.

It all depends on how brave you are. Once you’ve decided that, you can get to diving into the simple but delicious menu.

There’s a chicken sandwich, a chicken tenders meal, and the flirty fries. Simple and easy is the concept here, and it works because the food is so good. The flirty fries come with chopped chicken, slaw, comeback sauce, and pickles.

The staple sides you’d hope to see at a fried chicken spot are all here and allow you to customize your meal however you want. The macaroni salad and creamy slaw are must-orders because not only do they taste great, but they will help cool your mouth off.

With the grand opening date not yet set, more details will be announced soon, so stay tuned for all updates on this new Kensington location.

In the meantime, you can get your Nashville hot chicken fix at any of the other four Calgary spots.

Flirty Bird

Address:314 10th Street NW, Calgary

Address: 827- 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Address: 2006-34th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 718- 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram