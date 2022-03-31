Burnin Bird: Nashville hot chicken joint opens today in Calgary
The Burnin Bird, a highly anticipated new Nashville hot chicken restaurant on 17th Avenue, finally opens today.
Several exciting restaurants are opening soon in The Fifth building, and the Burnin Bird is definitely one of them, bringing spicy flavours and fried chicken.
This is an all-new dine-in and takeout concept specializing in all things hot chicken, Nashville-style.
The fried chicken here can be ordered as either a hot chicken sandwich with apple cider slaw on a brioche bun, or as tenders by themselves with dipping sauce on the side.
Depending on how you deal with spice, there are varying levels of heat so that everyone can enjoy the food. Order it up naked with no spice level added at all, or go all the way up to Hot AF, which we think is pretty self-explanatory.
Order at your own risk.
Southern classic sides are on the menu as well, including crinkle-cut fries, creamy macaroni salad, and the signature potato salad and egg salad, mixed with sweet peppers, cucumbers, and onion.
All of the desserts are decadent deep-fried wonders, including deep-fried Oreos, Mars Bars, and Easter Egg Cream.
The official grand opening is today, so stop by and be the first to check out this spicy new spot.
Burnin Bird
Address: 606 17 Ave SW, Calgary