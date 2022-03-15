The Burger’s Priest, a super popular spot for burgers, fries, milkshakes, and more, will soon open its first Calgary location.

This new Calgary outpost will be going to 4600 130th Avenue SE, with an aim to be open this summer.

The Burger’s Priest is already an institution in Ontario, with nearly 25 locations across the province. Two locations exist outside of Ontario, one being in Edmonton and the other in Jasper.

The menu offers a wide variety of sides, fries, milkshakes, chicken sandwiches, and of course, plenty of delicious and original burger creations.

The classics are served here with your choice of toppings, but there are also wild burger options like double-stacked patties, deep-fried onion rings, using grilled cheese sandwiches as the bun, and also tasty vegetarian options.

The chicken bacon ranch sandwich, the bacon cheese dog, cheese fries, and shakes made from soft serve are a few examples of amazing non-burger twists.

Especially since this is the first location in Calgary, it’s important to know about the very popular, not-so-secret “secret menu.”

There are several hidden menu items, but the most daunting and possibly most delicious has to be the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, made with American cheddar and two premium beef patties, all stuffed between two grilled cheese buns.

Definitely check out these mouth-watering burgers when they open.

Construction starts on this project this month, so stay tuned for updates on an official grand opening date.

The Burger’s Priest

Address: 4600 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram