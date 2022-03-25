Veg-In YYC Re-Planted, a popular vegan Indian street food restaurant, is closing on March 25 for some exciting renovations.

Promising some “really awesome changes,” this family-owned business is creating an entirely new food menu, beer list, and even different tables and seats. It’s a complete restaurant makeover!

“We will [be] closed after 2 pm tomorrow, Friday, March 25, for the next two weeks for Renovations,” the Veg-In YYC team recently said in an Instagram post.

“We have some awesome changes coming, and we are so excited it’s almost here.”

Currently, Veg-In YYC Re-Planted serves up a 100% plant-based menu using seasonal vegetables and flavours with flair, blending Indian and Western ideas.

Hard to say what the new menu will look like, but we can’t wait to find out.

Until now, the menu has featured Indian classics with a modern twist, with small eats and larger meals available.

Small dishes include grains and starches, like potatoes, bread, rice, and roots and vegetables, including charred broccoli with roasted chickpeas and house-made kebabs.

Samosas, flatbreads, and several different rice bowls are available as sides for larger meals like the Smoky Jack made with smoky tamarind pulled jackfruit, garlic sourdough, slaw, and topped with tahini ranch.

Perfect for meat lovers and vegans, pulled jackfruit tastes and feels the same as pulled pork, and it’s an example of the fun ingenuity of the menu here.

All of this is entirely vegan, of course.

We are so excited to see what this new space will look like, and we will keep you posted on all announcements for this relaunch.

Veg-In YYC Re-Planted

Address: 215 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram