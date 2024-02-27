Hula Poké opens new location in downtown Calgary

Hula Poké, a popular spot to pick up a healthy lunch in Calgary, has just opened a new location.

Food court favourite Hula, which specializes in freshly made poké bowls, opened its latest Calgary outpost in the bustling Bankers Hall on Stephen Avenue.

Bringing “sun, sea and superfoods” to downtown Calgary, Hula has an extensive menu of traditional poké bowls and others inspired by flavours from around the world that are perfect to grab for lunch on the go.

The fast-casual spot is easy to navigate and build a bowl to your taste, with protein or veg choices such as ahi tuna, salmon, chicken, tofu, or sweet potato, as well as coconut rice, sushi rice, or kelp noodles.

Things get interesting with the toppings, where you can opt for traditional poké flavours such as the Yuzu, which has a citrusy kick along with ginger sesame, avocado, and furikake.

If you’re looking for a twist on traditional poké, there are options such as the Koko, which takes flavours found in Korean cuisine such as gochujang and kimchi or the Ancho with a taste of Mexico with ancho crema, avocado, and jicama slaw.

Bankers Hall is Hula’s seventh location in Calgary, with others in the CF Chinook Centre, CF Market Mall, CrossIron Mills, Southcentre, Brookfield Place, and Centennial Place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hula Poké (@hulapoke)

Address: Bankers Hall – 315 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram