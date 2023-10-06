If you have spent any time in Calgary, you have likely heard locals talk about one or more of these iconic spots that have closed in this city.

If you don’t see some of your favourites on this list, you might in our first article, where we talked about everything from Lloyd’s to the old Telus Spark Science Centre. And if we missed any, let us know some of your favourite places that have closed in Calgary.

Krispy Kreme

It’s almost like a fever dream, but it’s true: Calgary used to have a Krispy Kreme location. It didn’t last long, though, and many Calgarians blame its awkward location in the NE for its failure. The good news is there are rumours of a new spot opening in the city in 2024 or 2025.

Casablanca Video in Marda Loop

It’s the stuff of a bygone era, but this video store has a special place in the hearts of many Calgarians. True film nerds will never forget the huge selection of films there was to choose from, and Reddit users have since shown it a lot of love, with one putting into words “that ‘feeling'” it gave.

Julio’s

If you were lucky enough to be a student during the peak of Julio’s popularity in Kensington, there’s no doubt you spent an afternoon or evening here when you should have been studying. The fishbowls were absolutely legendary, and nothing beat the view on the rooftop patio (although many of us probably spent a lot of time looking at the bathroom floor after those giant boozy fishbowls).

Corral 4 Drive-In

While there are still ways to watch drive-in movies around Calgary, especially during the summer months, it’s not the same as having a dedicated local drive-in theatre. Corral 4 used to be the go-to spot in the city, whether at the Anderson location in the ’60s to ’80s or the 60th Street location that closed in the late ’90s. All that’s left of it now is a run-down sign, which is good for a dose of nostalgia.

Booker’s BBQ and Crab Shack

The food at Booker’s was as legendary as its sign in downtown Calgary. It’s the perfect spot to get your meat sweats in with some of the weirdest meats you could find.

Riley & McCormick

Many Calgarians got their first Western gear at this iconic spot in Calgary. Riley & McCormick was one of Alberta’s oldest Western-wear stores after being open for 113 years! There are, of course, other places to grab Western wear in the city, but it doesn’t have that same sense of authenticity.

Galleria Inglewood

Galleria Inglewood was a spot for local artists and art lovers in the city for over 40 years, first at its Kensington location, followed by its giant store in Inglewood next to the Fair’s Fair Bookstore. It had one of the largest selections of pottery in Western Canada and will be missed.