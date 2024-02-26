3 international food chains poised to launch in Edmonton soon

While Edmonton has plenty of impressive local eateries under its belt, some buzzworthy international chains are also making their way to the city in the near future.

Hugely popular spots like Crumbl Cookies have recently made their debut in the city, but there’s still so much more to come.

Here are some of the biggest international chains coming to YEG.

Super popular American chicken chain Chick-fil-A revealed that it’ll be opening its first Edmonton outpost this summer.

The restaurant, which hails from Georgia, is opening a location at West Edmonton Mall, where diners will be the first in Alberta will be able to get their hands on its signature Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and waffle fries.

A second store will be opening at South Edmonton Common by the end of the year.

Everybody’s favourite donut shop, Krispy Kreme, is also making its way to Edmonton.

While there isn’t a firm date, Levi Hetrick, Krispy Kreme Canada’s chief growth officer and operating partner, told Dished that construction on the first Edmonton location at Ever Square would be starting in the spring, with a 2024 opening in mind.

The brand’s first Alberta location will have a drive-thru, dine-in space and a donut theatre where guests can get a behind-the-scenes peek at how Krispy Kreme’s signature glazed donuts are made.

Another US export making its way to Alberta is Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which has grand plans to open five locations in the province in the next five years.

Freddy’s is known for its made-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and a whole lot of frozen custard.

It’s working with ZZA Hospitality to bring the Alberta locations to life.