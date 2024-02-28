The Wilde restaurant just received a prestigious fine dining award

Calgary is home to some fantastic fine dining restaurants and one has just received an incredibly prestigious award to prove it.

The Wilde, a sky-high restaurant located on the 27th floor of Calgary’s The Dorian Hotel, has been recognized by the Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA).

The restaurant was awarded the Achievement of Distinction in Dining, which honours exceptional fine dining establishments across the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean that provide an “unforgettable culinary experience.”

The Wilde, which opened its doors in 2022, offers not only spectacular views of the city but also an inventive menu of dishes using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients and carefully curated cocktails, making it the perfect spot for date nights or special occasions.

“Being awarded the DiRōNA Award is a testament to The Wilde on 27’s dedication to providing our guests with a heightened experience and extraordinary cuisine,” said Ian Jones, complex general manager of The Dorian Hotel.

“DiRōNA is not just an impressive accolade, but a proof of excellence. I am so proud of our restaurant director, Ms. Brye Ponto, and our chef de cuisine, Mr. Kyle Opel, for their passion and dedication [to] setting new standards for fine dining in Calgary.”

The Wilde is only the second restaurant in Calgary to receive the prestigious award, the first being Teatro Ristorante, famous for its Italian cuisine and award-winning wine cellar that houses over 10,000 bottles.

If you’re looking to secure a spot at The Wilde, be sure to get your reservations in early.

As well as The Wilde, The Dorian Hotel’s Bistro Novelle is now home to another unique culinary experience in the form of Le Petit Chef.

Address: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

