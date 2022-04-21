Tickets have just gone on sale for the epic meat and beer festival — Brewery & The Beast.

This is a highly anticipated summer event that celebrates all things beer, meat, and local products and restaurants.

Brewery & The Beast returns to Calgary on August 21 at Stampede Park.

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally-sourced products and ingredients and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local – all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

“Brewery & the Beast is coming back in full force, better than ever!” said Scott Gurney, creator of Brewery & the Beast, in a press release.

“Our new location at Stampede Park is fantastic — central and easily accessible, we’ve partnered with some really exciting breweries and distilleries to bring our guests plenty of drink options, and our restaurant and chef lineup is truly a foodie’s dream.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brewery & The Beast (@brewerythebeast)

Local and regional farms provide the highest quality meats made into pig roasts, sausages, smoked meats, classic BBQ, etc.



Attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer and a hand/facecloth between chowing down on dozens of local purveyors, restaurants, and chef creations.

Some of the best restaurants in Calgary will be showcasing their skills this year, like Major Tom, Model Milk, National, Rodney’s Oyster House, Shokunin, and more.

Along with the delicious grub and cold beer, there will be a stage for live music throughout the festival.

An impressive lineup of artists will hit the stage as the perfect background music while you check out each vendor or the entertainment you need when sitting back to enjoy what’s on your plate.

With events in Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary, Brewery & The Beast provides funding to various community organizations like SAIT, the Island Chefs Collaborative, and the Hawksworth Young Chef Scholarship Program.

Tickets went on sale today, and this popular 18+ celebration is limited to two tickets per person – so be sure to scoop yours up quickly and reserve your spot.

Brewery & The Beast Calgary 2022

When: August 21, from 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: Stampede Park — 1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary

Price: $135

Instagram