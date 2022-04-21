Cocktails and Corsets, a networking fundraiser with a little in common with the show Bridgerton, is happening next week.

Attendees can expect a combination of gourmet food, libations, special entertainment, networking, and the chance to learn some history along the way.

This cocktail event is happening in Calgary’s Heritage Park on April 26. Tickets are on sale right now.

There will be big prizes, dirt bike displays, cocktails to try, and even a women’s marketplace where guests can shop and meet the entrepreneurs behind women-led businesses and products.

“This is one of our most exciting, entertaining, and engaging fundraisers of the year,” said Lisa Falkowsky, Director of Fund Development at Heritage Park, in a press release.

“Buying a ticket and encouraging others to do so, not only guarantees a fun evening but ensures Heritage Park will be able to keep offering history-making experiences for years to come.”

This is a fun event and a great chance to meet other like-minded people, but it’s also an important one.

Partygoers will learn the history of how corsets supported women beyond fashion to everyday success and how women continue to make history every day.

Did you know that since the debut of Netflix’s second season of Bridgerton, searches for corsets increased by more than 100% on social shopping services?

Why not join the fun over cocktails?

Cocktails and Corsets

When: April 26 from 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Gasoline Alley Museum – Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $95

Instagram