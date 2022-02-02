FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

33 Acres Brewing Company opening first Calgary location this spring

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Feb 2 2022, 5:25 pm
33 Acres Brewing Company opening first Calgary location this spring
@33acresbrewing/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe

Cafes, Cocktails

Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Asian, Fast-Food

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Pür & Simple

Burgers, Alcohol

Pür & Simple

One of the most popular breweries in Vancouver, 33 Acres, will soon bring a taste of the West Coast to the prairies.

Opening this spring, 33 Acres Brewing Company will bring an entirely new boutique brewing concept to Calgary.

Known for its bold black and white designed product, this brewery features a decor of simple aesthetics, like you’re just steps away from the forests and beaches of the Pacific.

Details will soon be announced about what this new boutique concept will look like, but the two tasting rooms that stand side by side in Vancouver are an incredible space.

Growler fills, 24 oz pints, tasting flights, snacks, and an amazing brunch all keep this minimal space decorated with plants and surfboards filled with customers.

It’s the expertly crafted beer brewed with inventive techniques that make 33 Acres such a special place for so many people.

There are several taps that don’t go anywhere, like the 33 Acres of Life, a California Common, or the 33 Acres of Ocean, a West Coast-style amber ale. The Fluffy Cloud IPA is incredibly popular, even showing up on many taps across Alberta. The team here also likes to experiment with craft creations, offering plenty of unique features throughout the year.

33 Acres Brewing Company has a cult-like following in Vancouver and it’s incredibly exciting that Calgary will soon be getting this new concept to call their own.

Stay tuned for more details about the launch of this boutique brewing concept.

33 Acres Brewing Company

Instagram

GET THE LATEST IN CALGARY FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT