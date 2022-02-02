One of the most popular breweries in Vancouver, 33 Acres, will soon bring a taste of the West Coast to the prairies.

Opening this spring, 33 Acres Brewing Company will bring an entirely new boutique brewing concept to Calgary.

Known for its bold black and white designed product, this brewery features a decor of simple aesthetics, like you’re just steps away from the forests and beaches of the Pacific.

Details will soon be announced about what this new boutique concept will look like, but the two tasting rooms that stand side by side in Vancouver are an incredible space.

Growler fills, 24 oz pints, tasting flights, snacks, and an amazing brunch all keep this minimal space decorated with plants and surfboards filled with customers.

It’s the expertly crafted beer brewed with inventive techniques that make 33 Acres such a special place for so many people.

There are several taps that don’t go anywhere, like the 33 Acres of Life, a California Common, or the 33 Acres of Ocean, a West Coast-style amber ale. The Fluffy Cloud IPA is incredibly popular, even showing up on many taps across Alberta. The team here also likes to experiment with craft creations, offering plenty of unique features throughout the year.

33 Acres Brewing Company has a cult-like following in Vancouver and it’s incredibly exciting that Calgary will soon be getting this new concept to call their own.

Stay tuned for more details about the launch of this boutique brewing concept.

33 Acres Brewing Company

