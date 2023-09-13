American singer Jeremih had a Calgary concert the other night, and afterwards, he stopped to party at a local nightclub that’s been seeing a lot of action lately.

The American musician, known for songs like “Birthday Sex,” “oui,” and “Down On Me,” popped into Papi to hang out, party, and even perform.

Papi is a tequila and margarita dance club concept with a vibe that captures an old-school discotheque feeling.

“We wrapped up our star and celebrity studded weekend last night,” the club stated in an Instagram post.

“It was an amazing night.”

He was there with other stars, like Kris D. Loften, DJ Caution, and more. They were all VIP guests from the 50 Cent final lap tour.

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrity sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back and more film sets shooting here. A certain Mad Men actor even made a recent appearance at a local cafe.

The Calgary Stampede also brought so many celebrities out, like Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, and Russ.

You just never know who you’re going to run into when you’re out in YYC! It might just be a famous singer named Jeremih enjoying a few drinks and playing a few hit songs.

Papi

Address: 630 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

