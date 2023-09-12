Is it possible that Calgary will ever become a Michelin Guide destination?

It’s definitely a possibility, especially since it recently launched in Toronto and Vancouver.

The restaurant selection is typically based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

Some people think YYC deserves a few stars, while others don’t really care at all. Calgary has some fantastic restaurants, and it’s always nice to get recognition on a world stage.

But which restaurants would, or should, get a star?

We recently asked our followers on Dished Instagram to answer a simple foodie question: What Calgary restaurants deserve a Michelin star? We already asked what the favourite was, but this is entirely different.

With a very high 18% of the vote, River Cafe was the top choice for Calgary diners. That does make sense as the restaurant has been a staple spot in the city, already winning numerous awards, like Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Sitting along the river in the scenic Prince’s Island Park in the heart of the city, it’s a dining experience like no other in Calgary. The food focuses on locally sourced meat and seafood entrees using regional and locally sourced ingredients.

Some of the other YYC restaurants that many people suggested include Eight, a fully engaged dining experience, Ten Foot Henry, a plant-forward and family-style eatery, and Calcutta Cricket Club, making made-from-scratch Indian dishes.

Klein Harris, The Wednesday Room, Model Milk, Fortuna’s Row, D.O.P., and Bridgette Bar all came up as well in the answers.

Do these Calgary spots deserve to be checked out by the team at Michelin?

We think so, and while we agree with all of the suggestions listed here, we would also love to see Cassis, Noteable, Model Milk, Queen’s Breakfast, Noble Pie, and Teatro considered.

Do you agree with our followers?