The House of Burton Immersive Cocktail Experience, an eerie speakeasy that you definitely don’t want to miss, is coming to Calgary this year.

This ghoulish adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Calgary in a secret location for a limited time starting on October 4.

“Go ahead, make my millennium.”

This is a quote by Beetlejuice himself, and hopefully, this themed experience will make our year.

Based on the works of Tim Burton, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by vintage-style décor while trying themed cocktails, all of which are inspired by the chilling tales of Tim Burton.

This will feel like a unique and fun distorted-reality journey that’s perfectly timed to get into the Halloween spirit.

After arriving at this theatrical, alternate reality experience, guests will also be greeted by a shooter.

This entire experience will take about 90 minutes. This is from the same team that also brought YYC fun events like Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard Den and Neverland, two other immersive experiences based on adored works of fiction.

Say Beetlejuice three times fast, and get ready to take part in this macabre night of drinks and screams.

The “House of Burton” Immersive Cocktail Experience

When: October 4 to 31, 2023

Where: Secret location

Price: Starting at $15 per person; buy here

