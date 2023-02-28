The Calgary Tower is an iconic fixture of the city’s skyline, and the Sky 360 restaurant is an iconic spot in Calgary’s dining scene.

The Calgary Tower is nearly 200 metres tall, and this provides the restaurant with stunning views of the Rockies, the countryside, the downtown core, and everything else Calgary has to offer. Guests have the chance to see it all because this is also a revolving restaurant.

There are quite a few restaurants with sweeping views of the city, like Major Tom or The Wilde, but it’s the movement and the tower that make the long elevator trip here feel so special.

There are so many fantastic places to eat in Calgary, and Sky 360 is ideal for any type of celebration, whether it’s a grad, an anniversary, a first date, or otherwise.

Dished recently had the chance to marvel at the views and the food at Sky 360. We watched the views change from the Saddledome to the south of the city to the Beltline to the downtown high rises. We tried plenty of fun and playful dishes while we watched from the comfort of the unique space, a long, winding hallway of a dining room filled with people excited about the same experience.

We started with drinks because what better way to celebrate getting a reservation at this exclusive spot than over martinis? We also tried the smoked old-fashioned, stirred with cherry bitters, garnished with a bourbon-soaked cherry, and served still smoking.

For dinner, like many restaurants in the Concorde Entertainment Group, is made up of small plates, large plates, vegetables, and sides.

To start, we ordered the calamari with romesco sauce, marcona almond, and fennel, and the roasted broccoli caesar with parmesan vinaigrette and garlic crumbs.

We also got the adorable fondue as a centrepiece for the table, which was made with aged cheddar and black truffle, and served with a heaping side of fries. Fondue with fries is something we hadn’t really seen before but it made perfect sense and was nice to have over the flame throughout the meal.

For mains, we tried the sundried tomato pesto spaghetti, the signature Sky Burger (bacon jam, cambozola cheese, crispy onions, brioche bun, skinny fries), and the prime NY striploin, which was served with grilled broccolini, potato puree, and peppercorn sauce. There are all kinds of dishes here, whether you want to have an intimate evening or share a few plates with friends.

On the side of our mains, we ordered honey-roasted carrots and roasted beet salad.

After such a decadent meal, the darkly lit room with jazzy music will really put you in the mood for dessert, and we tried the banana terrine, made with coffee caramel and topped with speculoos cookie crumble.

You’ve definitely heard of Sky 360. You’ve definitely seen the Calgary Tower. It’s in basically every frame of downtown and every picture of the downtown skyline. Eating at this restaurant, and maybe even looking down the glass floor if you’re brave enough, feels like a quintessential YYC experience that we highly recommend.

Whether you live here or are just visiting, eating here feels like you’re in the heart of Calgary, even if you’re sitting on top of it all.

Sky 360

Address: 101 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram