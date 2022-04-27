FoodBoozeFood EventsFood News

The Wizard's Den: Immersive cocktail experience coming to Calgary

Apr 27 2022, 7:30 pm
Courtesy of Hidden Media Network Public Relations

Coming to Calgary’s SunnyCider House is The Wizard’s Den, a magical cocktail experience that you definitely don’t want to miss.

Cross through Platform 9 and 3/4 and allow yourself to get swept up in all of the sorcery, spells, and delicious concoctions.

Just like at Hogwarts or Diagon Alley, guests of this interactive experience will wear robes, sip mead, and learn the ancient art of potion-making from a skilled potions master.

From the same people that recently brought Calgary the Alice in Wonderland cocktail experience, this immersive event runs from June 15 to August 31.

The Wizard's Den

Courtesy of Hidden Media Network Public Relations

Discover your very own secrets of perfecting your brew, whether they are for good…or for evil. Chant and stir your bubbling cauldron with friends and mix in a little unicorn dust while you do it.

This entire enchanted experience will take about 90 minutes.

The spellbinding time also includes one welcome drink and two potions to create.

Like the Triwizard Cup, this will be an event to remember, so bring your broom and join the adventure.

The Wizard’s Den: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

When: June 15 to August 31, 2022
Where: SunnyCider House – 3300 14th Avenue NE Unit 1, Calgary
Price: $40 per person; buy here

