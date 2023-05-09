Tim Hortons is supporting the Edmonton Oilers this year in a very sweet way.

Restaurants in and around Edmonton will be serving an Edmonton Oilers Donut for a limited time.

Available starting today (Tuesday, May 9), this Edmonton Oilers Donut is topped with white fondant, garnished with blue and orange sprinkles, and filled with Venetian cream. If you couldn’t already tell, it’s the classic Oilers colours.

“The city of Edmonton is rallying behind the Oilers, so it’s only fitting that Tims gets in on the action to support the team, and fans, with an official Edmonton Oilers donut to cheer along,” said Hope Bagozzi, the chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons, in a press release.

These new donuts will be available until supplies last. And it may all depend on if the team can get past the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round and continue the exciting playoff run.

Maybe next year we might be able to see a Calgary Flames playoff donut? In the meantime…

Go Oilers Go!

This isn’t the only Oilers treat to launch this playoff run. Annie Rue Ice Cream, a popular Edmonton spot, recently revealed a new flavour in honour of the late Ben Stelter, with some proceeds going to charity.