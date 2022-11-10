Best Caesars in Calgary you have to try

Looking for the best Caesars in Calgary?

Fun fact: Caesars were first invented right here in YYC — in 1969 to be exact — by the restaurant manager at the Calgary Inn.

It stands to reason that this should be the best place to order one, whether it’s the classic recipe or a wild new spin on it.

Calgary restaurants and bars make some seriously sexy versions of the popular drink — here (in no particular order!) are 12 of the best Caesars in Calgary that you should try right now.

The Caesar Stack at Cleaver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleaver Restaurant (@cleavercalgary)

It’s the garnish that has people turning heads when they walk by this popular 17th Avenue patio.

It was topped with a fried chicken drum and wing, jalapeno waffle, beef slider, house bacon, tomato fennel ketchup, and a tempura corn dog.

The food sitting on top of this tasty drink also tastes incredible, from the waffles made from scratch to the two-day brined fried chicken that is then sous vide in chicken drippings and deep-fried in a special cleaver spice.

Address: 524 17th Avenue SW Unit 102, Calgary

Instagram

Clucking Crazy Good Caesar at CHIX Eggshop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHIXEGGSHOP (@chixeggshop)

The “Clucking Crazy Good Caesar” has a slightly spicier take on the classic recipe, and the garnish tastes as good as the drink. This thing is topped with deep-fried bacon.

Address: 624 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Make Your Own Caesar Bar at The Beltliner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beltliner (@thebeltliner)

Start with the classic $7 gin or vodka and Walter Caesar clamato and add basic options like pepperoni sticks, celery, or pickles, then add $3 toppings (bacon, pirogies, chocolate cake, and cookies) or $5 garnishes (chicken and waffles, spicy shrimp skewers, breakfast sammies, smoked beef, and Caprese salad) to really up your Caesar game.

Address: 243 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Caesar at The Guild

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Guild (@theguildcalgary)

Made with dill-infused Sub Rosa vodka, Walter Caesar mix, bacon, and other pickled vegetables to garnish with, this is an understated Caesar with bold flavours.

Using dill pickle vodka is a great way to enhance the drink’s flavour profile without diluting the entire thing by simply pouring pickle juice into the clam tomato juice.

Address: 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

K/H Caesar from Klein/Harris

A post shared by Yan Raymond (@yraymonduk) on Nov 29, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

Klein/Harris’ version of the Caesar uses house clam and celery broth with your choice of Eau Claire vodka or gin and includes tomato and pickled celery and carrots.

Address: Main Floor 110 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Native Tongues Taqueria (@nativetonguesyyc)

The mix is house-made, and if you’ve never had a tequila Caesar before, you are missing out. Maybe even order a beer on the side and, halfway through, turn it into a Michelada.

Address: 235 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Classic Caesar from Caesar’s Steak House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caesar’s Steak House (@caesarssteak)

You can bet the delicious Caesar from this classic Calgary steak house (opened in 1972) has stood the test of time.

You can also go for the cowboy, bandito, or bacon version.

Address: 512 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 110 10816 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Instagram

Rodney’s Caesar from Rodney’s Oyster House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodney’s Oyster House, Calgary (@rodneyscalgary)

Rodney’s Caesar is made from vodka, Walter’s All Natural Clamato, shrimp, spicy bean, and fresh horseradish.

Address: 355 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

NTNL Caesar from National

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National on 17th (@ntnl17)

The NTNL Caesar is made of vodka, Clamato, spices, pickle, and even pepperoni, pepperoncini, and bocconcini.

Address: Multiple locations in Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hy’s Steakhouse (@hyssteakhouse)

Get it regular or extra hot — Hy’s Caesar will always hit the spot.

Address: At The Core, 8th Avenue and 3rd Street, Calgary

Instagram

Caesar from Blue Star Diner

A post shared by Cameron Chapman (@cameronchapman) on May 11, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Blue Star’s house Caesar is basically the classic version but with a spicy, tangy, and delicious house-made angry sauce added to it.

Address: 809 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

Caesars from Jamesons Irish Pub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamesons Pubs (@jamesonspubs)

With four different kinds of Caesars here: The Jamesons Traditional, The Montreal Caesar, Carolina Caesar, and the Gin Caesar, you can’t go wrong with Jamesons when you’re craving this bevy.

Address: 1230 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean