The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is coming to Calgary this month.

This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24.

“I want adventure in the great wide somewhere I want it more than I can tell!”

This is a quote sung by Belle in The Beauty and the Beast, and soon you can feel the same way in the middle of this themed experience.

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

Remember when Maurice was imprisoned by the Beast only to have Belle trade places? This will feel something like that, offering the experience of an escape room experience, a theatre show, and a literary adventure in one place.

Set inside the titular Beast’s castle, guests will also create their own Beauty and the Beast-inspired cocktails.

After arriving at this theatrical, alternate reality experience, guests will create two bespoke-themed cocktails, solve riddles and challenges to lift the curse, and more.

This entire experience will take about 90 minutes. This is from the same team that also brought YYC fun events like The Wizard Den and Neverland, two other immersive experiences based on adored books.

Dressing up is encouraged at this Victorian cocktail party pulled straight from the adored Disney movie.

The “Beauty and The Beast” Immersive Cocktail Experience

When: March 24 to Dec 31, 2023

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE , Calgary

Price: $47 per person; buy here

