Here are 11 fantastic free things to do in Calgary this summer

The only thing better than fun events are FREE fun events and there are so many to look forward to in Calgary this summer!
While life in Calgary is pretty great, it’s no secret that the cost of living is on the rise and sometimes it can be hard to keep up.
Whether you’re a student on a budget, a new homeowner or someone saving up for a big purchase, a little extra money in your bank account is always welcome.
If you’re hoping for a full and exciting summer on a budget, you won’t have to sacrifice fun with these free events around Calgary over the next few months.
Birding in Inglewood
Pack your binoculars (and maybe a picnic!) and head down to Calgary’s Inglewood Bird Sanctuary to take in the city’s stunning nature. With 270 species of birds, 21 species of mammals and 347 species of plants, there’s no shortage of plants and animals to see. Entrance to the sanctuary is free but if you would like to learn from the professionals, you can sign up for courses through the City of Calgary here.
When: Open seven days a week from 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Inglewood Bird Sanctuary — 2425 9th Avenue SE
Music at Quinterra Legacy Gardens
Quinterra Legacy Gardens is Calgary’s first fully dedicated music garden and performance space and it offers free live shows on Thursdays this summer! Bring your lawn chairs and a cool beverage and relax while enjoying some delightful music.
When: 7 to 8 pm
Where: Quinterra Legacy Garden
Inglewood Sunfest
Sunfest is a massive summer event with activities made for all ages. Previous years have seen amazing bands, world-class circus performers and comedy street shows. It’s also the perfect opportunity to choose the ideal summer patio and relax with a cool drink.
When: July 27
Where: Inglewood
Inglewood Night Market
The Inglewood Night Market is almost synonymous with summer, offering a variety of local vendors, live music and food to choose from. This year, you’ll be able to check out 135 local vendors and bring your furry friends with you — this is a pup-friendly event!
When: July 12, August 9, September 6 & September 13 from 5 to 10 pm
Where: 10 Avenue & 10th Street SE
Kensington Night Market
The Kensington Night Market is back for its fifth year! If you’re looking for another spot to grab some local merch and a tasty snack. Tickets are running low, so make sure to register (for free) ASAP!
When: Every Thursday from 4:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: 1209 Kensington Close NW
Tickets: FREE but make sure to register here
Go for a “hot girl walk” around Calgary
While this type of walk was created with women in mind, men can totally give it a shot too. The term “hot girl walk” started as a TikTok trend last year and the concept is pretty simple: an outdoor walk around four miles or 6.4 kilometres long. It’s less about fitness and more about mental wellness.
There are some great spots around Calgary to give it a go, we’ve got a list of our favourites here.
Stampede breakfasts
Stampede breakfasts might be one of the best things about summer in Calgary and the season is almost upon us! We’ve rounded up a list of over 40 free breakfasts to watch for here, if you plan carefully, you could have free breakfast for a week!
Taste of Calgary
While this event isn’t totally free, it does offer free entrance to the annual festival. You’ll want to bring some money for tickets to sample some of Calgary’s tastiest dishes, but it’s a great opportunity to try as many local favourites as you can.
When: August 1 to 5
Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW
Go for a hike
It’s not a Calgary summer without a hike or two! If you can afford the gas (and find parking), we’ve rounded up some of the best hikes around with the most picturesque views here. You can also save money and parking time by hopping on a bus to the increasingly popular mountain hot spots. Flixbus is a great option with affordable fare to areas around the province as low as $5.
Pet-a-Palooza
One of the largest pet festivals in North America is returning to Calgary this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time! The free event features interactive activities, photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends.
When: July 27 and 28
Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE
Float down a river
Going on a river float is one of the signs that summer has arrived in Calgary and, lucky for us, there are plenty of places near the city to do just that. It’s the perfect free thing to do in Calgary! Whether it’s your first time and you’re looking to discover which rivers you can float on nearby or you’re a seasoned floater looking for a new spot, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best rivers here.