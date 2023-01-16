Worth the Trek: 5 things to do in Vulcan, Alberta

The town of Vulcan in Southern Alberta is back in the headlines because of Conan O’Brien’s bewilderment at how it embraced Star Trek.

On his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan, O’Brien said a trip to Vulcan could be in his future.

So, in the spirit of being helpful, here are five things O’Brien (or you) can check out the next time you are in Vulcan, Alberta.

Vulcan Starship Enterprise

Let’s start with the easy one: the giant Starship Enterprise statue in the town. It is a replica of the original Starship Enterprise that was officially unveiled in 1995. The centrepiece of the town is a must-see for anyone going to Vulcan.

Trek Station

The information centre in Vulcan was built to look like a landed space station and is home to a large collection of Star Trek memorabilia and tourist information from around the county and the province. As you enter the building, the floor-to-ceiling space mural of the Trek Station will have you feeling that you have stepped into outer space.

Spock Bust

Leonard Nimoy actually unveiled this statue himself back in 2010. At the time, he said he never had an experience as touching as that one. His “live long and prosper” handprint is also a part of this, making it a must for Trek fans around the world.

Nine in a Line Brewing Co.

If you want some refreshments, be sure to stop at this local brewery. They have a number of great drinks to choose from and have some snacks for you to enjoy as well.

Vulcan Golf and Country Club

If you are heading to Vulcan during the summer, you can get a round of golf in at the Vulcan Golf and Country Club.

If you are heading to Vulcan during the summer, you can get a round of golf in at the Vulcan Golf and Country Club.