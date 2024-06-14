7 places to go on a "hot girl walk" in Calgary

The term “hot girl walk” started as a TikTok trend last year, but with the sun peeking back out and above-average temperatures expected this summer, it might be time to bring it back.

According to the self-proclaimed creator of the Hot Girl Walk™, Mia Lind, the concept is pretty simple – an outdoor walk around four miles or 6.4 kilometres long.

The aim? To vibe with yourself. It’s less about fitness and more about mental wellness.

If you can wear a matching athleisure set, pump up your favourite playlist, and enjoy a walk while getting some fresh air, you too can go on a hot girl walk.

Despite the city being named as one of the least walkable in the country, there are still some great spots to break a sweat and here are seven of our favourites.

What’s better for mental health (or a hot day) than an ice cream cone while taking a nice walk? This pathway at the centre of the city is picturesque and there’s even a stop where you can grab an ice cream! It’s a bit of a shorter walk, perfect for a lunch-hour stroll!

Length: 2.7 km

A city walk that doesn’t feel like a city walk. Loop through Bowness and Baker Park for a 4-km trek that takes less than an hour. Put on some tunes, enjoy nature, and clear your mind. It’s also a popular spot for birding, so make sure you’re paying attention to your surroundings and you might just spot some unique local wildlife!

Length: 3.9 km

Take in some amazing city skyline views while also enjoying a river walk with this bridge-to-bridge loop. Some great vibes and, if you need a break, there are also some spots where you can dip your feet in the water.

Length: 3.5 km

Many people in the city will say this has the best view of downtown and it’s the perfect outdoor escape without leaving the city. If your dog needs a hot girl sprint as well, there are off-leash areas along the way. It’s a pretty big park so you can decide how much time you want to devote to exploring it.

Length: 11 square kilometres wide

This beautiful, well-maintained park is the perfect spot to get lost in a peaceful oasis in the city. Plenty of benches, picnic areas, and natural beauty make this the perfect hot girl walk spot in Calgary.

Length: 3.2 km

Walk along the Elbow River and enjoy a couple of natural beauties in the city. If you are looking for some nice city sights, there are some stunning houses along the way as well.

Length: 5.8 kilometres

Downtown Calgary

If you love to walk but prefer to do it in an urban setting, there is a great strip to walk down in Calgary’s core. We recommend starting around Olympic Plaza and making your way to Century Gardens by walking down Stephen Avenue. You’ll definitely get some people-watching time in too.

Length: 1.6 km