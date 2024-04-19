9 festivals we're looking forward to in Calgary this summer
We’re exactly one month into spring, but if you’re already thinking about summer and the awesome events it brings, we understand.
From Folk Fest and Country Thunder to the Inglewood Sunfest, nothing is better than those summer days at the park eating mini donuts and listening to fantastic music.
Here are nine festivals we can’t wait to check out in Calgary this summer.
Chasing Summer
View this post on Instagram
What: Chasing Summer is one of the city’s biggest music festivals and definitely the biggest of its genre (EDM) in all of western Canada.
When: August 3 and 4
Where: Max Bell Centre Festival Grounds — 1001 Barlow Trail SE
Tickets: Starting at $219.40 and can be purchased online here
Global Fest
View this post on Instagram
What: Global Fest is set to light up the sky over Calgary again this summer, bringing with it incredible visual displays, cultural events and, of course, delicious food.
When: August 15 to 24
Where: Elliston Park — 1827 68th Street SE
Tickets: Starting at $14.50 and can be purchased online here
Lilac Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Lilac Festival will kick off the summer for its 33rd year. It’s a free, one-day event that takes place every year on the last Sunday of May. If previous years are any lesson, you’ll want to make sure to pack your sunscreen and get ready for some big crowds!
When: May 26
Where: 4th Street
Tickets: FREE
Folk Fest
View this post on Instagram
What: Folk Fest is one of the biggest music festivals in Calgary and an annual favourite. With names like Ben Howard, Booker T, and the Cowboy Junkies already set to perform, you won’t want to miss its 45th year.
When: July 25 to 28
Where: Prince’s Island Park
Tickets: Available April 30
Country Thunder
View this post on Instagram
What: Country Thunder is the ultimate Country Music experience, and this year’s line-up is epic, with acts like Luke Combs, Hardy, and Dallas Smith all set to perform.
When: August 16 to 18
Where: Fort Calgary
Tickets: Starting at $300 for the weekend and can be purchased online here
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, taking place at Prince’s Island Park from August 23 to 25, is bringing Russell Peters and Tom Segura to the open-air stage.
When: August 23 to 25
Where: Prince’s Island Park
Tickets: Starting at $79.50 and can be purchased online here
Taste of Calgary
View this post on Instagram
What: The Taste of Calgary, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return to the city this summer. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from August 1 to 5, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.
When: August 1 to 5
Where: Lot 6 – 311 8 Street SW
Tickets: Admission is free, and food is purchased using tickets
- You might also like:
- 8 weird facts you might not know about Calgary
- An Alberta spot was just named a top travel destination this summer
- Here are the Calgary Stampede concerts that have been announced so far
Fringe Fest
View this post on Instagram
What: Fringe festivals are popular across the world and are an opportunity for artists at all stages of their careers to share their stories. Alberta is home to the second largest fringe festival in North America in Edmonton, but Calgary’s festival is a beloved summer event.
More: 2024 Details TBA
Inglewood Sunfest
View this post on Instagram
What: Sunfest is a massive summer event with activities made for all ages. Previous years have seen amazing bands, world-class circus performers and comedy street shows. It’s also the perfect opportunity to choose the ideal summer patio and relax with a cool drink.
When: July 27
Where: Inglewood
Tickets: FREE