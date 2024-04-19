Events

9 festivals we're looking forward to in Calgary this summer

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Apr 19 2024, 7:08 pm
9 festivals we're looking forward to in Calgary this summer
@tasteofcalgary/Instagram | @globalfestyyc/Instagram

We’re exactly one month into spring, but if you’re already thinking about summer and the awesome events it brings, we understand.

From Folk Fest and Country Thunder to the Inglewood Sunfest, nothing is better than those summer days at the park eating mini donuts and listening to fantastic music.

Here are nine festivals we can’t wait to check out in Calgary this summer.

Chasing Summer

What: Chasing Summer is one of the city’s biggest music festivals and definitely the biggest of its genre (EDM) in all of western Canada.

When: August 3 and 4
Where: Max Bell Centre Festival Grounds — 1001 Barlow Trail SE
Tickets: Starting at $219.40 and can be purchased online here

Global Fest

What: Global Fest is set to light up the sky over Calgary again this summer, bringing with it incredible visual displays, cultural events and, of course, delicious food.

When: August 15 to 24
Where: Elliston Park — 1827 68th Street SE
Tickets: Starting at $14.50 and can be purchased online here

Lilac Festival

What: Lilac Festival will kick off the summer for its 33rd year. It’s a free, one-day event that takes place every year on the last Sunday of May. If previous years are any lesson, you’ll want to make sure to pack your sunscreen and get ready for some big crowds!

When: May 26
Where: 4th Street
Tickets: FREE

Folk Fest

What: Folk Fest is one of the biggest music festivals in Calgary and an annual favourite. With names like Ben Howard, Booker T, and the Cowboy Junkies already set to perform, you won’t want to miss its 45th year.

When: July 25 to 28
Where: Prince’s Island Park
Tickets: Available April 30

Country Thunder

What: Country Thunder is the ultimate Country Music experience, and this year’s line-up is epic, with acts like Luke Combs, Hardy, and Dallas Smith all set to perform.

When: August 16 to 18
Where: Fort Calgary
Tickets: Starting at $300 for the weekend and can be purchased online here

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, taking place at Prince’s Island Park from August 23 to 25, is bringing Russell Peters and Tom Segura to the open-air stage.

When: August 23 to 25
Where: Prince’s Island Park
Tickets: Starting at $79.50 and can be purchased online here

Taste of Calgary

What: The Taste of Calgary, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return to the city this summer. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from August 1 to 5, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.

When: August 1 to 5
Where: Lot 6 – 311 8 Street SW
Tickets: Admission is free, and food is purchased using tickets

Fringe Fest

What: Fringe festivals are popular across the world and are an opportunity for artists at all stages of their careers to share their stories. Alberta is home to the second largest fringe festival in North America in Edmonton, but Calgary’s festival is a beloved summer event.

More: 2024 Details TBA

Inglewood Sunfest

What: Sunfest is a massive summer event with activities made for all ages. Previous years have seen amazing bands, world-class circus performers and comedy street shows. It’s also the perfect opportunity to choose the ideal summer patio and relax with a cool drink.

When: July 27
Where: Inglewood
Tickets: FREE

