A new bus route will take you between Calgary and Edmonton for under $5 roundtrip

A new economical intercity coach bus option operated by FlixBus hits the road today in Alberta, and you can nab a ride between Calgary and Edmonton for less than $5 roundtrip.

FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, started its bus routes from multiple cities and towns in Alberta today.

Its fresh entrance into Alberta is in addition to its already-existing service in Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec.

You can travel to and from major cities such as Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort Macleod, Okotoks-Aldershyde, and Claresholm.

FlixBus is set to offer four daily routes between Edmonton and Calgary and two daily schedules between Lethbridge and Calgary.

The amenities during your travels also sound perfect, with comfortable and modern buses equipped with free WiFi, power outlets, and onboard entertainment.

We looked into how much a ride from Calgary to Edmonton (or vice versa) would be for next weekend, and from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21, the total came to be $4.97, with the vast majority of the cost coming from a $3.99 service fee. What a deal!!

The new Flixbus stations will be located at:

Downtown Edmonton: 11525 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton (Indigo parking lot)

Red Deer: 6620 Orr Drive, Red Deer (Tim Hortons)

Fort Macleod: 2351 7th Avenue, Fort Macleod (Shell parking lot)

Okotoks-Aldershyde: 64273 AB-7, Unit 200, Aldershyde (Gas station parking lot)

Claresholm: 4312 1st Street W, Claresholm (Shell parking lot)

Lethbridge: 705 5th Avenue, Lethbridge (City Transit Center)

Calgary (South): 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary (Southcentre Mall)

You can grab tickets at Greyhound.com and FlixBus.com or through the Greyhound or FlixBus mobile apps.

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., provides the largest intercity bus transportation and booking platform for North America.

It’s a subsidiary of Germany-based mobility company Flix SE, Flix North America Inc., and provides services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with almost 2,300 destinations across its network.