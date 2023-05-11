One of the hottest festivals in Calgary returns this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

There are so many great festivals in Calgary that sometimes it can be hard to stand out, but Fiesteval never has that problem.

Dubbed “the largest Latin American music and culture festival in Calgary,” Fiesteval returns this summer from July 21 to July 23 at Olympic Plaza in downtown Calgary.

Back in its usual spot of the weekend after the Calgary Stampede, Fiestaval aims to turn downtown into a giant fiesta.

The weekend will be loaded with plenty of entertainment options from all over the world, including some great Canadian talent.

And of course, the food will be incredible, with 30 authentic food vendors that make this one of the most unique festivals in Calgary.

Festival goers will also enjoy a classic artisan market, along with a kids’ area and lots of other fun things to check out.

There will also be a beer garden to help refresh you on what is normally one of the hottest weekends of the year.

Best of all, admission is free! Although donations to the Calgary Multicultural Arts Society are welcome.

This is one of many amazing festivals that we have coming to our city this year, and that’s beyond just the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, the Calgary Stampede.

With some major music festivals, lots of night markets, and other great events, there really is something for everyone.

Hopefully, the weather cooperates because this is setting up to be another fantastic summer in the city.

Fiestaval 2023

When: July 21 to July 23

Where: Olympic Plaza (228 8th Avenue SW)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 10 pm Sunday

Admission: Free, donations are welcome