8 cute fall dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Calgary

Temperatures are dropping and it has us thinking about all the ways to get cozy on romantic fall dates this month in Calgary.

There are still fun things to do outdoors, but if you prefer staying warm, we’ve also got some great seasonal date ideas to try out!

See a show at the theatre

With temperatures dropping outside, there’s nothing quite like a theatre to cozy up in! There are also a bunch of great productions at various theatres across Calgary this fall.

Made in Italy is an Alberta-based immigrant story and will be playing at Theatre Calgary starting on October 17 and running until November 11.

For a more seasonally relevant showing, Jekyll and Hyde is running throughout the month of October at Vertigo Theatre. Its scary theme is the perfect excuse to cuddle up next to each other.

Try new eats at a food festival

There are so many food festivals happening this fall that would make the perfect date opportunity. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones to watch for in this October list or if you want to try something more permanent, we have a list of the coziest restaurants in YYC here.

The Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival is happening this weekend (because what’s more romantic than wine and cheese?!), but we also have our eyes on the YYC Noodle Festival launching in mid-November.

Visit a cute bookstore

Visiting a bookstore can make for a great date! If you haven’t known each other for long, finding out their favourite reads is a great way to get to know your possible person. If you have been dating for a while, you’re probably pretty comfortable sitting together in silence, which makes this the perfect relaxing date idea!

There are a ton of great bookstores around Calgary but one of our favourites is Slow Burn Books in Marda Loop — it’s a romance-themed bookstore, so it doesn’t get any more date-y than that!

Take a workshop at Plant

It’s long been discussed that doing new things together can strengthen your bond with your partner. What better way to test out that theory than trying a fun plant-themed workshop together? This is a bonus if you live together because you’ll get some cute new home decor out of it that you’ll (hopefully) both agree on.

Go for a fall walk and brunch

There are a bunch of great places to go for a fall walk in Calgary, but if you’re looking for a place that will not disappoint, you’ll want to head to Bow Valley Ranche in Fish Creek. It’s always stunning this time of year and there’s a picturesque pathway lined with old Victorian-style lamps.

If you’re really looking for a treat, the brunch menu is also to die for.

Go somewhere spooky

With it being October, there are so many spooky events to choose from. We have a whole list of the biggest ones to watch out for here, including popular favourites like The Train of Terror and Screamfest.

Cuddle some kitties

Every season is a great season to pet some cats, but there’s something about the cool fall air that makes cuddling with some furry felines even more appealing. It could also be the perfect opportunity to expand your family with a lovable new fur ball.

The Regal Cat Cafe is the perfect spot to visit and, best of all, they make some pretty awesome lattes too.

Go on a ghost walk

An evening stroll is a great date idea, but you can make it even better by throwing in a local ghost walk tour. Hold hands and lean in while listening to all the terrifying history you probably didn’t know about in Calgary.

There are a bunch of ghost walks offered around Calgary including some free ones by Walk the YYC. You can also check out what is available through Calgary Ghost Walks.