15 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 13 to 15

The Thanksgiving long weekend may be over but the pumpkin and fall-themed activities are not slowing down just yet with so many awesome things to do this weekend in Calgary!

From harvest festivals to vintage doll collector events, you’ll want to see all that’s on offer in the city this weekend.

Love your Library Day

What: It’s National Library Month and the Calgary Public Library is hosting its annual Love Your Library Day. There will be crafts, music performances, games and special activities at libraries across the city. To see the full lineup, click here.

When: October 14

Where: Calgary Public Libraries across the city

Price: FREE

Vertigo Theatre

What: Vertigo Theatre is showing a play made for the season, Jekyll and Hyde. It’s got everything from love to betrayal and murder.

When: Running until October 30

Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 9th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online here

Catch the solar eclipse

What: Canada will see a partial solar eclipse this Saturday and you won’t want to miss it because it won’t be happening again for another six years!

When: It should be visible in Calgary at around 9:15 am

Pumpkins After Dark

What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events is back, with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to check out! Click here to peek at some of the new works on display this year.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here.

Spooktacular Mini Golf

What: Try your hand at spooky mini golf right next door to Pumpkins After Dark! There are so many themed holes to putt at, and you’ll get a few little scares in before the end.

When: Running until October 31 from Thursday to Sunday

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: $10 to $15 and can be purchased online here

78th Fraser Highlanders Open House (Youth Squad)

What: Learn all about the 78th Fraser Highlanders at this open house and how you can get involved!

When: October 15 at 2 pm

Where: The Military Museum — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Price: FREE

Calgary Doll Club Collectible Sale

What: If you’re totally on board the Barbie craze, this could be your chance to pick up a new old find! Check out this giant collection of “vintage and modern toys, dolls of all kinds, doll clothing and accessories” and more.

When: October 14, 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Acadia Recreation Complex, 240 — 90th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets are $3, cash-only, and can be purchased at the door

Screamfest

What: Screamfest is back with a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled. From haunted houses to monster trucks, you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead, click here.

When: October 2023

Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here

Train of Terror

What: This moving haunted house claims to be the“scariest train haunt in Canada” and includes two maze haunts, a one-and-a-half-hour train ride and spaces for visiting with friends.

Where: Aspen Crossing – Highway #24, Mossleigh, Alberta

When: Runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through November 4, plus Sunday, October 30; train leaves at 3 pm or 7 pm, depending on the day

Tickets: Available here for $89.99

Calgary Tattoo Arts Festival

What: If you love to get tattoos or just admire the artwork, there is no better event than the Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival at the BMO Centre. Find your new favourite artist or get some new ink on the spot, there are tons to choose from with over 650 vendors registered!

When: October 13 to 15

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range between $30 and $35 to $90 for the weekend pass

Oktober Dye Fest

What: Dye your very own disc for disc golf and then use it to play at this special Oktoberfest night at Limber Disc Golf!

When: October 13, 7 to 10 pm

Where: Limber Disc Golf — 4036 4th Street SE

Price: Tickets are $49.95 and can be purchased online here

Pumpkin Harvest at Granary Road

What: Granary Road’s Pumpkin Harvest is happening this week, and there are so many tasty and fun fall-themed activities! The harvest is full of events for the whole family, including the opportunity to hop onto the Rover Ride to the pumpkin hunt, Pumpkins and Putts mini golf, or the pumpkin smash! Make sure to register ahead of time here.

When: October 14 and 15, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Granary Road

Tickets: Admission to the market is free; tickets to the adventure park start at $15.95 and can be purchased online here

Fall Days at Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Harvest Lights

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up, setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so that visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

What: Halloween is back at Calaway Park, with its annual “Halloweekend” activities in full swing! Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take part in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day, or just walk around “Hallotown,” which takes over the south side of the park.

When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park —245033 Range Road 33

Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.