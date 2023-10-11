You can adopt black cats at this Calgary shelter's Halloween party this year

The Alberta Animal Rescue Society (AARCS) is throwing an inaugural Halloween party in Calgary, and you’ll be able to adopt black cats among many other awesome themed offerings!

There is a stigma around black cats that makes them harder to adopt out, and AARCS is taking the spooky-themed holiday as an opportunity to educate and hopefully find some more homes for some loving felines.

“Black cat adoption will be featured with photos of all the paw-sitively sweet black cats that are currently available for adoption at AARCS. Black cats are always the last to find fur-ever homes due to superstitions and their association with the occult. We want to shed some light on these antiquated notions,” reads the event’s release.

It’s being hosted in partnership with Menagerie Parties & Cakes and is an adult-only party.

Partiers can expect to find activities which the event promises will “make them feel like a kid again.” This includes a tarot card reader, musical chairs “with a twist,” potion making, a cupcake crime scene, Halloween props, prizes and so much more!

The event hopes to bring another reason for Calgarians to get together after setbacks in community connection over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Calgary’s Ultimate Halloween Party-Menagerie Halloween has something for everyone!

It was created not only to support AARCS’ amazing work that they do all over the province of Alberta, but also to bring back joyful reasons to connect with other like-minded Calgarians. It is sure to become an annual Halloween tradition,” the rescue crew stated.

AARCS Menagerie Halloween Party

Where: Wyckham House, Mount Royal University – 4825 Mount Royal Gate SW

When: October 28 at 7 pm

Price: Tickets are $75 and VIP tickets are $125, they can both be purchased online here. For a limited time, you can use the code BOO10 for $15 off!