We tried rug tufting at a new studio in Calgary and it's totally worth the hype

Calgary just got a new rug tufting studio and you can make the cutest rugs that aren’t just for your floor!

Rug tufting has exploded as an art form recently as a popular art form for both beginners and professionals. You’ve probably seen a lot of them at markets, and now you can make your very own rug-tufting masterpieces in Calgary.

It’s beginner-friendly too, with the owner telling us “it’s just like colouring!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Nevedal | Aesthetic Home & Colorful Clothes on a Budget (@mynameisrochelle)

We tried the small frame rug, which can go up to almost 20 inches by 20 inches in size, depending on your design.

There’s a lot of creative freedom too! You choose your own design whether you come up with it completely on your own or choose the perfect reference photo on the internet. It gets hooked up to a projector so you can trace your design onto the back of your rug (don’t worry, you won’t see it when you’re finished).

Once you’ve picked your colours, you can try out the tufting gun on a sample before getting to work on your own piece.

There’s also music playing to help get you into the zone. The whole experience is very therapeutic and watching your piece come together at the end is totally satisfying.

We left feeling super stoked about finding a new creative and fun hobby, but there’s more to the studio than just the awesome, fluffy rugs! It’s also offering another craft that’s popular in other major Canadian cities like Toronto and Vancouver.

You can also pick out your very own fluid bear (or bunny) to create with whatever colours your heart desires. Pour on your desired paints to create a neat marble effect.

The bears range in size from adorable small key chains to the largest ones that are 27 inches tall!

Tuft Love Studios Calgary

Where: 4029 8th Street SE, Unit 106

Price: Prices start at $39 for a small fluid bear and $149 for a small tufted rug about 20 inches x 20 inches in size. For more information and to book, click here.