6 incredible places in Calgary to see the colourful fall leaves

The Larches draw huge crowds to the Rocky Mountains every fall, but you don’t have to leave Calgary to see the colourful leaves in all their glory.

Here are six spots around Calgary where you can sip on pumpkin-spiced lattes (or your caffeinated beverage of choice) while taking in the stunning foliage.

Fish Creek Park

Fish Creek has many beautiful pathways with a number of different entrances across the south side of the city. There are also a lot of park benches and fire pits if you’d like to have a fall picnic while enjoying the leaves!

Where: The park has a number of entrance points:

Woodpath Road SW, Calgary (Shannon Terrace)

14428 Bannister Road SE, Calgary (Glennfield)

2300 Fish Creek Boulevard SW, Calgary (Marshall Springs)

153rd Avenue SE, Calgary (Burnsmead)

13511 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary (Votier’s Flats)

Canyon Meadows Drive SE, Calgary (Mallard Point)

13610 24th Street SW, Calgary (Bebo Grove)

153rd Avenue SE, Calgary (Bankside)

15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE (Bow Valley Ranch)

24th Street SE, Calgary (Chinook Rotary Nature Park)

Glenmore Park

If you like running and want to fit some beautiful fall scenery into your run, check out Glenmore Park! The reservoir is the perfect backdrop to the colourful leaves, and if you want a really stunning view, you can always hop on Heritage Park S.S. Moyie!

Where: 7305 Crowchild Trail SW, Calgary (North Glenmore Park) and 90th Avenue and 24th Street SW, Calgary (South Glenmore Park)

Scotsman’s Hill

Get an incredible view of the city and the Saddledome from this lookout point. There are a lot of trees lining the Elbow River, making it a great spot to watch the fall leaves change colour in Calgary.

Where: 1901 Salisbury Street SE, Calgary

Nose Hill Park

For a different view of the city, check out the view from Nose Hill Park. It’s the fourth largest urban park in Canada, which means there is plenty of space to see some colourful leaves!

Where: 5620 14th Street NW, Calgary

Confederation Park

This cute little park is the perfect inner city escape with benches lined on the pathways to sit and have a conversation while enjoying the colourful leaves.

Where: 905 30th Avenue NW, Calgary

Prince’s Island Park

Prince’s Island Park is a hub of activity in Calgary, so you’re likely to find more than just colourful fall leaves here. There’s often a caricature artist near Eau Clair, but there is also ice cream and scooters to ride if that appeals to you more than walking.

Where: 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary