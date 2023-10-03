All the spooky events to look forward to in Calgary this October
October is here and the spooky fall events are back in full swing in Calgary!
From Screamfest to the Train of Terror and so much more, we’ve rounded up all the biggest scary events the city has to offer and when they start.
Ghoul’s Night Out
What: Heritage Park is throwing a giant Halloween-themed party for three days in October! Dress in your scariest costume while you enjoy cookie decorating, Halloween crafts, and so much more.
When: October 27 and 28 from 5 to 9 pm and October 29 from 3 to 7 pm
Where: Heritage Park
Price: Tickets range from $14.95 to $19.95 and can be purchased online here
Screamfest
What: Screamfest is back at the end of the week with a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled. From haunted houses to monster trucks you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead, click here.
When: October 2023
Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE
Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here
Harvest Lights
What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up, setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so that visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).
When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm
Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View
Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.
Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard
What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.
When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View
Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.
Train of Terror
What: This moving haunted house claims to be the“scariest train haunt in Canada.”
Where: Aspen Crossing – Highway #24, Mossleigh, Alberta
When: Runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through November 4, plus Sunday, October 30; train leaves at 3 pm or 7 pm, depending on the day
Tickets: Available at trainofterror.com, $89.99
Halloweekends
What: Halloween is back at Calaway Park, with its annual “Halloweekend” activities in full swing! Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take part in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day, or just walk around “Hallotown,” which takes over the south side of the park.
When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Calaway Park —245033 Range Road 33
Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.
Harvest Pumpkin Fest
What: Pick up the perfect pumpkin at Butterfield Acres or just enjoy the pumpkin hunts, scarecrow alley, tractor-pulled hay wagon and, of course, the animals! Ensure you get your tickets quickly and quickly since tickets are selling fast!
When: Open weekends in October
Time: Between 10 am and 4 pm
Where: Butterfield Acres Petting Farm, 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW
Tickets: Free for kids not walking yet, $14.99 for kids, $16.99 general admission, available online
Pumpkin Harvest at Granary Road
What: Granary Road’s Pumpkin Harvest is coming up this month, and it’s going to be fantastic! The harvest is full of events for the whole family, including the opportunity to hop onto the Rover Ride to the pumpkin hunt, Pumpkins and Putts mini golf, or the pumpkin smash! Make sure to register ahead of time here.
When: October 14 and 15, 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Granary Road
Tickets: Admission to the market is free; tickets to the adventure park start at $15.95 and can be purchased online here