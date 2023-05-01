D.O.P. is a destination spot for the experience just as much as it is for the food.

The team here has found massive success since opening up, landing the number three spot on Canada’s 20 Best New Restaurant list and on our list for our favourite dishes in the city last year. It’s one of the best restaurants in the city.

It looks like the restaurant is making a pretty significant change soon.

In the next few months, D.O.P. will be closing in their current location at 1005A 1st Street SW because the current building is being demolished. It’s scary news, but also exciting because it will quickly be reopening in mid-September just a couple blocks away in the Grain Exchange Building, next to Meat and Bread (one of the best sandwich shops in YYC).

The new space will have the same feel, vibe, and size, with about 10 more seats for a little extra room. The team here hopes to give all of its loyal customers a chance to have one (or several) more meals in the original space before getting to know the new one. To make it even easier, the Italian joint will be offering its lunch seven days a week.

The acronym stands for Denominazione di Origine Protetta, or “Protected Designation of Origin” in English. It’s a certification that confirms that the products are locally grown and made, and this restaurant certainly upholds that.

Fresh ingredients are always used, and in certain dishes when authentic Italian ingredients must be shipped direct, the team does just that.

The entire menu at D.O.P is family-style Italian food that feels comforting but tastes like fine dining because of the care put into it by the impeccable kitchen.

The meatballs are a family recipe passed down from mom, the spaghetti is hand-rolled, and the antipasti is beautifully designed for communal eating.

Bowls of Calabrian spicy sausage spread, whipped ricotta, pickled green tomatoes, burrata, anchovies, and balsamic marinated eggplant are just a few of the antipasti options that cover the tables here, along with negronis and glasses of wine. All of it is there to be casually picked at, enjoyed with high-quality olive oil and freshly grilled bread.

This intimate Italian joint has superb antipasti options, pasta made in-house, like the hand-rolled spaghetti all gricia, and massive veal chops, all of which we’ve tried, but it’s the enormous raviolo that’s the most eye-catching.

Make sure to also check out Pizza Face on 17th Ave from the same team, it’s one of the best spots for pie in the city.

D.O.P.

Address: 1005A 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram