Pizza Face is a much-loved pizza idea that still feels a little underground.

It has the “hidden gem” vibe because it’s been takeout-only for quite a while, operating out of several different spots around the community. It also happens to be delicious and high-quality pie, from the same team behind one of the best restaurants in Calgary: DOP.

There are so many great pizza places in YYC, and this concept is finally open on 17th Avenue. The team here is serving up pizzas, salads, sandwiches, desserts, and more.

Dished recently had the chance to check the place out before it opened and even try a few of the tasty menu items.

There are currently 10 different pizzas on the menu here, with an additional feature menu that’s also a creative spin on our favourite food wheel. Some of the mainstays include a burger pizza, classic pepperoni, and a French onion soup-inspired pizza made with beef bone broth, garlic cream, caramelized onion, mozzarella, fresh thyme, and black pepper.

We tried a classic pizza and one of the more creative (and mouth-watering) options on the menu. The Roni and Mike’s Big Pickle is topped with garlic cream, mozzarella, crunchy pickles, fresh dill, and black pepper. Besides being tasty, unique, and huge, the crust on these pies was the ideal balance of chewy and crispy.

There are several sandwiches as well, and we had the made-in-house meatball sandwich that came on a perfect sesame bun with red sauce and smoked mozzarella cheese.

There are also plenty of desserts (tiramisu), salads (kale caesar), dips (honey hot, ranch), and different drinks to try out.

This new storefront location on 17th Avenue has dine-in, takeout, and pizza-by-the-slice options.

Pizza Face

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

Instagram