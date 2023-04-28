La Pizza Week Calgary: All of the participating restaurants in 2023
La Pizza Week Calgary officially kicks off next week and the participating restaurants have just been announced.
The two-week-long pizza festival is brought to us by the same folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week.
The format will be the same as those events, meaning restaurants in different cities sign up and create a unique pizza to offer patrons for dine-in, takeout, and delivery from May 1 to May 14.
Pizza lovers will be able to vote for their favourite pie on the festival’s website once it officially kicks off.
La Pizza Week is launching in restaurants across Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.
Participating restaurants for La Pizza Week Calgary have officially been revealed, and we’re told more will be added leading up to the fest too. Visit the site here to see the updated list, and here are a few of the ones we are excited to try:
Blowers & Grafton – Calgary
Clam Pizza
PeakPizza
Donair Pizza
PizzaFace
Squash It
Melrose
Cheeseburger Pizza
New Camp
SW BBQ Chicken Flatbread
This year, DoorDash is the exclusive delivery partner for the event, so you can order your favourite pizzas for takeout in addition to having the option of dining in.
According to the event’s website, La Pizza Week makes for some of the busiest times for the thousands of participating restaurants across the country, making it a great excuse to support your local pizza joint.