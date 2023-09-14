FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

3 Calgary eateries nominated for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2023

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Sep 14 2023, 6:00 pm
3 Calgary eateries nominated for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2023
@fortunas.row | @thebarchouette/Instagram

Air Canada just revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2023, and several Calgary establishments landed on it.

Bar Choette, Fortuna’s Row, and Milpa all made the nominated list for 2023.

The airline’s highly anticipated annual Top 10 list will be announced later this fall, so here’s hoping that all three YYC spots make that list.

Bar Choette is an exciting new French-influenced contemporary wine and cocktail bar, Fortuna’s Row features an upscale menu of modern Latin American food and drinks, and Milpa is a veggie-forward Mexican spot offering a stylish, cross-cultural dining experience.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.