Air Canada just revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2023, and several Calgary establishments landed on it.

Bar Choette, Fortuna’s Row, and Milpa all made the nominated list for 2023.

The airline’s highly anticipated annual Top 10 list will be announced later this fall, so here’s hoping that all three YYC spots make that list.

Bar Choette is an exciting new French-influenced contemporary wine and cocktail bar, Fortuna’s Row features an upscale menu of modern Latin American food and drinks, and Milpa is a veggie-forward Mexican spot offering a stylish, cross-cultural dining experience.