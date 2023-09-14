Oakberry, a global superfood brand, is opening another Calgary location.

There are currently two outposts in YYC, which only recently opened. One is at the District at Beltline (227 11th Avenue SW), while the other is at 625 1st Street SW.

Opening sometime soon, this new location is situated on the iconic 17th Ave.

There are so many amazing places to check out on this stretch of road, and this is a healthy spot that will be an extremely welcome addition.

Founded in 2016, the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is known for its fresh, 100% natural bowls and smoothies.

It operates around 600 stores in over 30 countries, including the US, Portugal, Australia, Peru, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and France.

Patrons can expect to enjoy Oakberry’s signature menu of customized bowls and beyond at this outpost. Vancouver also has five more outposts planned to open up.

This brand’s bowls will also offer unlimited toppings. If that’s not exciting, then we don’t know what is! Check out either of these new spots the next time you’re in the mood for a healthy smoothie or bowl.

Stay tuned for an official opening date.

Oakberry — 17th Ave

Address: 1002 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

With files from Hanna McLean