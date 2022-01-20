If you had the pleasure of trying the Milpa pop-up in Calgary last year at Shelter Cocktail Bar, you’ve probably been craving the food ever since.

The veggie-forward Mexican spot was only here for five days, offering Calgary a stylish, cross-cultural dining experience.

Coming this summer to the exciting new 5th building in the heart of 17th avenue is the return of Milpa in its very own spot.

The space will be a reflection and celebration of both Mexican and Canadian culture here in Calgary.

The veggie-forward menu consists of traditional Mexican dishes and drinks made with Canadian (and more specifically Albertan) ingredients with plant-based twists.

The menu will focus on Mexican cuisine as a whole, but ingredients, dishes, and inspiration will come from both countries. Canadian ingredients will be used to replace what might typically be a meat or fish portion of a certain dish.

This new room will offer a dine-in guest experience as well as options for takeout.

This highly anticipated new Milpa location won’t be opening until summer, so be patient, Calgary.

Stay excited and tuned in for more updates about the official opening of this veggie-loving Mexican restaurant from Chefs Adam Ryan and Elia Herrera.

In the meantime, check out Chef Adam Ryan’s new spot Shrub Bloom opening at The District at Beltline.

Milpa

Address: The Fifth – 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram