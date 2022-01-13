9 most exciting winter restaurant openings in Calgary

This winter brought snowfall and a cold snap, but it also brought the openings of several exciting new restaurants to Calgary.

In a difficult time when so many of our local spots have been forced to close their doors, it’s so encouraging to see these wonderful new restaurants open in Calgary.

Here are nine of the most exciting Calgary restaurants to open this winter.

Kamado Izakaya

Operating out of the also recently opened Teahouse is the Kamada Izakaya pop-up kitchen, owned and operated by Naomi Kimura. Available for takeout as well, Kamado has a wide variety of some of the best sushi rolls in the city, as well as appetizers that you have to add to your order. The stuffed and deboned chicken wings are a must-try here.

Address: 1213 1 Street SW, Calgary

Pat and Betty had their opening in early January and it’s already become one of the most popular restaurants in Calgary. This European-inspired dinette and bar has a reservation list that fills up really quickly, so get on that list as soon as you can. The menu here has both small and large plates that are as beautiful to look at as they are delicious to eat.

Address: 1217 1 Street SW, Calgary

Mama Africa opens on January 20 and is a winter opening we are incredibly ready for, especially since the authentic African cuisine will definitely warm us up. If the food and cocktails aren’t enough, the live events definitely will be.

Address: 1410 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Lonely Mouth

Having opened around the holiday season, Lonely Mouth is another alluring addition to Calgary’s 17th Avenue. The menu here is elevated and inspired twists on beloved Japanese classics, with everything from salty snacks, to hand rolls, to meat and fish entrees, and plenty of tempura options.

Address: 528 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

OEB Breakfast Co. is a breakfast institution in Calgary, with many of us already having a go-to dish we know we are ordering before we even sit down. The University District has been rapidly expanding with homes and businesses, and in December they were the lucky community to get a new OEB Breakfast Co.

Address: 4132 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Meatball Project

This adorable meatball spot in Kensington technically opened last fall, but that feels close enough to us. Plus, they temporarily closed their doors in December and will be having a re-opening in the new year with an updated space. The menu here is simply done right, with meatballs dressed with globally inspired flavour combinations, served in a bowl or as a handheld wrap.

Address: 1130 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Serving authentic Korean fried chicken to Calgary is the new spot I M Chicken, which officially opened on New Year’s Eve. There are eight completely unique ways to order the perfectly cooked chicken here, with other tasty sides and add-ons to complete whatever combo you choose to go with.

Address: 1330 15 Avenue SW #1C, Calgary

This might not feel like a new restaurant to some, but it is an exciting opening. For years Milk Tiger was one of the most popular cocktail bars in Calgary. After a nearly two year closure, Milk Tiger is back in a new location serving quality comfort food and classic cocktails stirred and shared up perfectly.

Address: 2004 4 Street SW, Calgary

A new winter gathering of restaurants that is coming to Calgary at the end of February is the highly anticipated District at Beltline. This is a food hall with local vendors started by some of the best culinary minds in the city. Definitely pay a visit to this spot once it’s open, as there is sure to be something for everyone.

Address: 11th and 12th Avenue SW, off of 2nd Street SW, Calgary

