17th Avenue has an exciting new restaurant opening soon.

Say goodbye to those travel woes, because Mama Africa, an African-themed pop-up restaurant, is coming soon to the red mile.

There are several restaurant openings in Calgary to look forward to in 2022, and we can definitely add Mama Africa to that list.

Offering the chance to experience the sensations and tastes of African heritage, culture, and mysteries, Mama Africa promises a diverse culinary and cultural experience.

Food and cocktails on the menu here will be inspired by all corners of Africa.

Expect lively events at this pop-up spot as well, like live music featuring the sounds of Africa and African comedy nights.

Plenty more events, shows, themed-nights, and more are sure to be announced as Mama Africa gets closer to its official opening date.

This certainly sounds like a unique and entertaining experience, so watch for more updates about Mama Africa and its highly anticipated opening.

Mama Africa

Address: 1410 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram