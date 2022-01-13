The wait is almost over. Cinnaholic, the super-popular loaded cinnamon bun chain, is officially opening its first Calgary location later this month.

The new, 1523 5th Street SW shop announced it would be celebrating its grand opening on Friday, January 21, and that means a deliciously sweet deal is in your not-so-distant future.

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 40 different frosting varieties and decadent topping options.

The buns at this spot are not only vegan but also dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

Cinnaholic currently operates more than 50 locations across Canada and the US.

Cinnaholic fans in Calgary can head to the new shop on January 21 between 10 am and 2 pm and indulge in a cinnamon roll for only $1.

This deal is limited to one roll per customer for in-store visitors only and isn’t valid with any other discounts or offers.

We'll be thinking of what kind of cinnamon bun creation to come up with until January 21.

Please note this location previously was listed as having a 17th Ave address, Cinnaholic Calgary has confirmed to Dished Calgary that 1523 5 Street SW is the correct address.

Cinnaholic Calgary

Address: 1523 5 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-537-7655

With files from Hanna McLean