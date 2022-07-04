6 extravagant Calgary Stampede drag brunches to check out this year

The Calgary Stampede is almost here and this year, there’s going to be more than tents, pancake breakfasts, and wild Midway food items. There are also going to be more Calgary Stampede drag brunches than ever before.

Drag brunches are an absolute blast, with live performances, boozy drinks, and plates of breakfast, if you’ve never been to one then now is the chance.

They seem like a perfect fit for the Stampede and there will be parties you won’t want to miss out on.

Here are six can’t-miss Calgary Stampede drag brunches this year.

Drag Brunch

Cabin Brewing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cabin Brewing Company (@cabinbrewing)

Sure to be a loud, fun, and hilarious time, this drag brunch will have table service between performances (the amazing Nearah Nuff and friends), drinks, a food truck, and more.

When: Saturday, July 9, at 11:30 am

Where: 505 36th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Starting at $10 per person

Stampede Charity Drag Brunch

Whiskey Rose Saloon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whiskey Rose Saloon (@whiskeyroseyyc)

Hosted by Emperor Dion Boink Sanoir, this is bound to be one of Calgary’s hottest drag shows. This drag show will have 50/50 tickets, a high-valued silent auction, and the best Southern-style brunch in town.

When: Saturday, July 9, from 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Starting at $15 per person

The Outlier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prairie Emporium (@theprairieemporium)

The Outlier is a new tent at this year’s Stampede, and there are a ton of events it’s hosting to look forward to. This drag brunch is on a Sunday, with live performances, vocals, and of course, brunch.

The entire vibe will be very Shania Twain, hosted by the famous RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Jaidynn Fierce.

When: Sunday, July 10, at 11 am

Where: 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Starting at $10 per person

WERK Stampede Drag Brunch

Wildhorse Saloon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildhorse Saloon (@wildhorseyyc)

Hosted by local queen “G-ma” Mr. Terri Stevens, and performances by nine others, this massive brunch inside the beer tent will have beats and drinks all afternoon.

When: Saturday, July 16, from 1 pm to 5 pm

Where: 500 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Starting at $30 per person

Drag Me To Brunch

Cowboys Music Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowboys Music Festival (@cowboysmusicfestival)

This legendary brunch will feature the incredible talent of many of YYC’s local drag artists, like Farrah Nuff, Angelina Starchild, Felicia Bonée, and Gemma Nye.

There will also be several RuPaul’s Drag Race legends performing, including meet and greet options with many of them.

When: Saturday, July 16, from 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: 519 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Starting at $25 per person

Nashville North

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

The first-ever Calgary Stampede Drag Brunch was just announced for this year’s Midway and the performances will be stunning.

This boozy and fun-filled brunch is happening on Sunday, July 17, at Nashville North.

Headlined and hosted by Nicky Doll (and co-hosted by Karla Marx), this is a glamorous event you won’t want to miss. Nicky Doll is a famous French drag queen based in New York City who rose in popularity after competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Where: Nashville North

When: Sunday, July 17, from 11 am to 2 pm

Price: Starting at $45