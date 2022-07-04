6 extravagant Calgary Stampede drag brunches to check out this year
The Calgary Stampede is almost here and this year, there’s going to be more than tents, pancake breakfasts, and wild Midway food items. There are also going to be more Calgary Stampede drag brunches than ever before.
Drag brunches are an absolute blast, with live performances, boozy drinks, and plates of breakfast, if you’ve never been to one then now is the chance.
They seem like a perfect fit for the Stampede and there will be parties you won’t want to miss out on.
Here are six can’t-miss Calgary Stampede drag brunches this year.
Drag Brunch
Cabin Brewing
Sure to be a loud, fun, and hilarious time, this drag brunch will have table service between performances (the amazing Nearah Nuff and friends), drinks, a food truck, and more.
When: Saturday, July 9, at 11:30 am
Where: 505 36th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Starting at $10 per person
Stampede Charity Drag Brunch
Whiskey Rose Saloon
Hosted by Emperor Dion Boink Sanoir, this is bound to be one of Calgary’s hottest drag shows. This drag show will have 50/50 tickets, a high-valued silent auction, and the best Southern-style brunch in town.
When: Saturday, July 9, from 12 pm to 5 pm
Where: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Starting at $15 per person
That Don’t Impress Me Brunch
The Outlier
The Outlier is a new tent at this year’s Stampede, and there are a ton of events it’s hosting to look forward to. This drag brunch is on a Sunday, with live performances, vocals, and of course, brunch.
The entire vibe will be very Shania Twain, hosted by the famous RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Jaidynn Fierce.
When: Sunday, July 10, at 11 am
Where: 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Starting at $10 per person
WERK Stampede Drag Brunch
Wildhorse Saloon
Hosted by local queen “G-ma” Mr. Terri Stevens, and performances by nine others, this massive brunch inside the beer tent will have beats and drinks all afternoon.
When: Saturday, July 16, from 1 pm to 5 pm
Where: 500 6th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Starting at $30 per person
Drag Me To Brunch
Cowboys Music Festival
This legendary brunch will feature the incredible talent of many of YYC’s local drag artists, like Farrah Nuff, Angelina Starchild, Felicia Bonée, and Gemma Nye.
There will also be several RuPaul’s Drag Race legends performing, including meet and greet options with many of them.
When: Saturday, July 16, from 12 pm to 5 pm
Where: 519 12th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Starting at $25 per person
Calgary Stampede Drag Brunch
Nashville North
The first-ever Calgary Stampede Drag Brunch was just announced for this year’s Midway and the performances will be stunning.
This boozy and fun-filled brunch is happening on Sunday, July 17, at Nashville North.
Headlined and hosted by Nicky Doll (and co-hosted by Karla Marx), this is a glamorous event you won’t want to miss. Nicky Doll is a famous French drag queen based in New York City who rose in popularity after competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Where: Nashville North
When: Sunday, July 17, from 11 am to 2 pm
Price: Starting at $45