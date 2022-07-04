Market Avenue, Calgary’s newest supermarket for one-stop shopping, has just opened.

Located in the Cityscape community in Northeast Calgary, this new store carries a range of products from home goods, fresh produce, ethnic grocery items, and so much more.

Besides the grocery shopping, there is also a bubble tea shop, desserts, and entrees made in-house and ready to eat.

Inside the market is a Jus Fruit, serving boba drinks, snacks, and other desserts.

Unique goods and ethnic grocery items are also sold here at an affordable price. There’s also a Choice Mart, which features different collections of products for the home, bed, bath, travel, apparel, and more.

Marketing itself as having “affordable grocery,” Market Avenue seems to be doing its best to live up to that. In the first week of opening, the store gave away more than 10 huge cases of mangos for free.

Right now, exclusive deals are going on to celebrate the exciting opening of this new supermarket and grocery store.

Go in and check it out for yourself the next time you’re looking for a great place to shop, grab a bite, and even redecorate a little bit.

There’s even free delivery if you live within 10 km!

Market Avenue

Address: 4310 104th Avenue NE Unit 4110, Calgary

Instagram