12 bucket list Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts you can't miss this month

Over 50 Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts take place over the 10-day event, and they all offer something different.

Every year, there are so many pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every kind of pancake breakfast, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones with a wild party atmosphere.

Plenty of breakfasts also stand out for offering something a little different than the standard pancakes and coffee.

Here are 12 unique breakfasts at this year’s Calgary Stampede you definitely don’t want to miss.

Homecoming Hoedown

This feels more like a mini-Stampede grounds to us than a pancake breakfast. This free event does have breakfast (including free Starbucks Coffee) but will also feature YYC Princess, mini-golf, Calgary Reptile Parties, Bouncy Castles, and more.

When: July 7 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 4510 Macleod Trail South, Calgary

Price: Free

Allmakes Auto

Not only is this Calgary Stampede breakfast complimentary, but the food is being supplied by the popular Tikka N Tequila food truck. Expect exciting dishes inspired by Indian and Mexican cuisine.

When: July 8 from 7:30 am to 10 am

Where: 224 41st Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Stampede Caravan “Breakfast for Dinner”

This “breakfast” is unique because it’s one of the only ones happening at night. Sometimes you crave pancakes for dinner, or maybe you’re just looking for a late afternoon recharge before heading out (again).

When: July 8 from 4 pm to 6 pm

Where: 260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Rocky View County

Price: Free

OMO Teppan & Kitchen

This will be the 5th Annual OMO Teppanyaki Green Tea Pancake Breakfast. The pancakes are made with green tea, and there will also be live music, prizes, games, and more.

When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 5222 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Price: Free

Ismaili Muslim Community

This year, the 25th Annual StampEid Breakfast coincides with Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice. This family-friendly event will serve a hearty western breakfast along with dishes like the famous bharazi, which are pigeon peas in a coconut-based sauce.

When: July 9 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: 1128 45th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Revival Brewcade

Stop by this brewery and let your inner child out for this Calgary Stampede. Play arcade games and enjoy free bowls of your favourite breakfast cereals.

When: July 9 at 10 am

Where: 1217B 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Fluor Rope Square

The live music, entertainment, and mini-games are fun enough, but it’s the bacon pancakes for us. That’s not what you get at most other Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts.

When: July 11, 12, 13, 14 from 8:30 am to 1 pm

Where: 237 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: FREE

Pacific Hut ALMUSAL 2022

Pacific Hut is bringing a Pinoy-Style cookout to the Stampede this year. The food served here, also as a way to give back to the many Filipino-Canadians in Calgary, includes fried rice, scrambled eggs, cured pork tocino or sausage, and Philippine bread called “pandesal.”

When: July 11 from 7:30 am to 10:30 am

Where: 3231 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Bootleggin’ Breakfasts

This one comes with a heft ticket price, but it’s one of the most fun parties during the Stampede and its first thing in the morning. It’s also a great networking event.

There is also a second Bootleggin’ Breakfasts on July 14 at the Fairmont Palliser at 133 – 9th Avenue SW.

When: July 12 from 8 am to 1 pm

Where: Westin Hotel Ballroom – 20 – 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Starting at $135

The District at Beltline

This all-new chef-driven space in Calgary has a beautiful courtyard, and this year, there will be a Stampede Breakfast with craft beer, a Caesar bar, music, and more.

Registration is required for this event, but it’s free, so don’t miss out on snagging your spot!

When: July 12 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free with registration

Canadian Cancer Society with Southcentre Mall

Held in support of the Canadian Cancer Society, guests are encouraged to wear a particularly fun outfit while attending. If you have any pink cowboy gear, it is your chance to wear it!

This Pink Pancake Stampede Breakfast will also showcase live music and entertainment for the entire family.

This is one of the Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts that’s also a massive help for a good cause.

When: July 13 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Taking Strides Calgary

Any free Stampede breakfast that serves the iconic Spolumbo’s breakfast sausages with its pancakes feels like a must-visit to us.

When: July 16 from 9 am to 1 pm

Where: Rutland Park Community Association – 3130 40th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free