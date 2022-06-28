The first-ever Calgary Stampede Drag Brunch was just announced for this year’s Midway and the performances will be stunning.

This boozy and fun-filled brunch is happening on Sunday, July 17, at Nashville North.

Headlined and hosted by Nicky Doll (and co-hosted by Karla Marx), this is a glamorous event you won’t want to miss.

Nicky Doll is a famous French drag queen based in New York City who rose in popularity after competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

“We’re excited to expand Stampede’s programming and bring some amazing international and local drag talent to the Stampede Midway,” said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming, in a media release.

“We have an incredible lineup set to perform for what is sure to be a party in our iconic venue, Nashville North.”

This 18+ age event will have three different levels of ticket options.

General admission, which starts at $45 per ticket, gets you standing or sitting room with no brunch included, just the ability to watch the show.

There are also tickets for guaranteed sitting, including a buffet-style brunch, and VIP options, including food and exclusive meet and greets.

Grab your tickets and sashay on down to the Stampede grounds!

Calgary Stampede Drag Brunch

Where: Nashville North

When: Sunday, July 17, from 11 am to 2 pm

Price: Starting at $45

Instagram