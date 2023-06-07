Bob’s, an exciting new burger pop-up concept, is launching in Calgary soon.

It’s a pop-up, so it won’t be around forever, but it’s one you will not want to miss. This is from the same team that brought YYC Paper Planes, one of the best temporary food spots we’ve seen in a long time.

There are so many amazing burger spots in this city, and hopefully, this is one that makes the list.

There are a few other keynotes that make this burger joint a unique experience. It’s going to be delivery only, and it’s 100% plant-based. The menu is inspired by Western New York comfort food.

The menu is simple here. Everything is vegetarian, and everything can be made vegan. There is one type of burger, dressed with American processed cheese, burger sauce, pickles, and caramelized onions, available as a single, double, or triple.

For sides, there are tater tots, chili cheese tots, and fried cauliflower wings covered in Bob’s buffalo sauce with a side of ranch.

Stay tuned for a launch date for this burger pop-up.

