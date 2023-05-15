Cowboys BBQ Invitational Cook-Off is officially coming back for another Calgary Stampede.

With support from the Calgary Co-op, this barbecue event from the legendary Cowboys Music Festival team is a highlight event for foodies during the Stampede.

The invitational cook-off will be on Thursday, July 13, with the smokers starting at noon.

This event features BBQ experts, grill masters, and the very top of the food chain when it comes to meats, smoke, and sauces which will all compete in this ultimate showdown.

These competitors will be asked to create, cook, and serve their best pork and beef ribs recipes. Special guest judges will be there to vote on not just the beef and the pork but also the most unique flavour and which team had the best spirit.

Back in 2019, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ star and Mayor of Flavour-town Guy Fieri showed up to show off his skills and check out the competition.

This year, Chef Andre Rush (the Strongest Chef in the Military) will be the host. Rush is a retired Master Sergeant and was White House Chef to four US Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

Proceeds from this event will be going to Alberta agriculture, local farmers, and tomorrow’s youth through organizations like The Calgary Stampede Foundation, which is committed to “providing the youth of Alberta with the opportunity to develop strong roots in their culture and heritage through programs that enhance personal growth, citizenship, and education.”

These spectator tickets, which are standing room only, often include an invite to stay for the concert that same night.

Get your boots and your bib on!

Grab your tickets to this saucy event!

Cowboys BBQ Invitational Cook-Off

When: Thursday, July 13 from 12 to 6 pm

Where: Cowboys Music Festival – 519 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Starting at $29.99; buy tickets here

