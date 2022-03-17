Calgary restaurants that closed their doors this winter
The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, so while we know that some eateries inevitably need to close their doors, it’s always hard to seem them go.
Some of these spots were revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. It’s been a difficult year for hospitality, but hopefully things are looking up with restrictions having been lifted.
Here are some notable Calgary restaurants that closed in the winter of 2022.
Tubby Dog
The closing of Tubby Dog was truly the end of an era. This was a staple spot on 17th and a dive-bar vibe that we will miss for a long time. This spot had its last call on December 26.
Taiko Canteen
This much-loved spot sadly closed in Calgary in early January 7, but luckily they’re hoping to make a return.
The Dark Arts
The Dark Arts technically did shut down at the end of 2021, but it’s also already reopened in a much better and cooler space. The lease is only until this spring, so hopefully, we won’t see another closure and it’s here to stay.
Smuggler’s Inn
Smuggler’s Inn had a tough ride the last year, closing and opening back up and then closing again until the pandemic slowed down. The building ultimately caught fire and remains closed.